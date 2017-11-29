Good Samaritans Stop Suspect After Crash That Injured Mom, 2 Children

RIVERBANK (CBS13) — A man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman and two children.
Felix Wilkerson, 29, is accused of felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.
Investigators say Wilkerson was driving at least 75 mph on Patterson Road when he struck a vehicle. That vehicle had a woman and two children inside.
A 4-year-old was transported by helicopter with a head injury. Her condition is unknown. The second child and mother were taken to the hospital for treatment.
After the crash, investigators say Wilkerson kept going, but was followed from Patterson Road to Eleanor Avenue. Wilkerson drove into a pasture, but the people following him were able to stop him before deputies arrived.