Man Driving Stolen Ferrari Was Begging For Gas Money

MARANELLO, ITALY - JULY 19: The symbol of the Ferrari is displayed on July 19, 2011 in Maranello, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – A Southern California man suspected of stealing a $300,000 Ferrari was arrested after asking for gas money, authorities said.

Santa Ana police arrested Israel Perez Rangel on Nov. 1. He pleaded not guilty to car theft.

Authorities say the 458 Spider was brought into a Costa Mesa service center and stolen in October after a worker left the key on a passenger seat.

ALSO: Police: Panhandler Wanted Gas Money For Stolen Ferrari

Security video showed a man in a Ferrari jacket walking onto the lot and taking it.

Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said officers subsequently responded to a report of a Ferrari driving erratically and stopped at an intersection, and to another call that the driver was asking for gas money.

The exotic car was spotted at a gas station, where the driver ran off and was found and arrested behind bushes near a Holiday Inn, police said.

The Los Angeles Times says the car was trashed, with emblems torn from the body, cracked fins and a destroyed gearbox.

The Times said insurers paid the owner, and she used the money to buy a 2018 Lamborghini Huracan.

