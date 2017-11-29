He Shot A 14-Year-Old Who He Said Broke Into His Home. Police Say It Was A Coverup Of Something Worse

HOUSTON (AP) – Officials say a Houston-area man who reported fatally shooting a 14-year-old intruder has been charged with killing the girl to stop her from exposing their alleged sexual encounters.

Harris County court records show 43-year-old Anthony Valle was being held Wednesday on a murder charge. Online records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Valle, whose bond was set at $200,000.

Sheriff’s investigators say Valle called 911 on July 20 to report a possible burglary in progress and that he shot an unknown intruder. The body of Layla Ann Ramos was found in his home.

Investigators later determined Valle and Ramos had an inappropriate relationship and that she had threatened to report their alleged sexual and drug-related misconduct.

Court records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Valle, who was arrested Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

