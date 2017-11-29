2 Men, 16-Year-Old Arrested For Stockton Robbery, Carjacking

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three people are under arrest after a robbery and carjacking in Stockton on Tuesday.

Stockton police say the incident began a little after 5:30 p.m. when a man and woman standing outside of their home near Sikh Temple and Fourth Streets were robbed. The victims reported that three men came up, flashed a gun and robbed them.

The suspects were seen leaving in a maroon Ford Expedition.

Frederick Almendariz (left) and Julian Santos (right). (Credit: Stockton Police)

Less than a half hour later, a man near Sonora and Laurel Streets says a suspect jumped out of a maroon Ford Expedition, flashed a gun and then took his car.

A short chase ensued when officers spotted the suspect’s original car. The suspects were eventually stopped near Myrtle and B Streets and arrested.

Three males – 24-year-old Fredrick Almendarez, 20-year-old Julian Santos and a 16-year-old boy – were booked at San Joaquin County Jail. They’re all facing charges of robbery, carjacking and conspiracy.

Police have not recovered the second victim’s car.

