American Airlines Has No Pilots Scheduled For 15K Flights Around Christmas, Union Says

Crabtree, Talib Have Suspensions Reduced To 1 Game For FightOakland receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver cornerback Aqib Talib had their two-game suspensions reduced to one game after appeal hearings on Tuesday.

Sacramento Kings Star George Hill Shines Spotlight On First RespondersSacramento Kings guard George Hill is scoring a different type of assist, by honoring veterans and first-responders in his Sideline Soldiers program.

Affidavit: School Delayed Reporting Sexual Assault Of Football Player By Teammates At Superintendent's HouseThe football player told detectives that a teammate shoved a pool stick into his anus through his shorts while three others held him down at the home of Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Wood.

Jimmy Garoppolo Will Start In 49ers Game Against BearsThe Niners acquired Garoppolo on Oct. 31 from New England for a 2018 second-round pick to be the franchise's long-term quarterback.