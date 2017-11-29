With Pot Soon To Be Legal, Are Magic Mushrooms The Next Frontier?

MARINA (CBS) — Now that pot will soon be legal in California, a Monterey County mayoral candidate is looking beyond marijuana to mushrooms.

The mayor’s race for the small, coastal town of Marina, just got a lot more interesting, maybe even psychedelic.

Mayoral candidate Kevin Saunders is calling for typical stuff like rent control, more bike paths and greenways, and of course more police officers.

He wants to pay for it all by legalizing mushrooms — magic mushrooms, also known as psilocybins.

“If pot and alcohol is all you need, then great. I’m singing your praises,” says Saunders. “It’s just that for some people, it takes a stronger elixir.

Saunders says mushrooms have been simmering in the public consciousness for some time.

