Zarate Found Not Guilty Of Murder Of Kate Steinle

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 06: A well-wisher drops off flowers at the site where 32-year-old Kathryn Steinle was killed on July 6, 2015 in San Francisco, California. According to police, Steinle was shot and killed by Francisco Sanchez as she walked with her father on San Francisco's Pier 14 on July 1. Sanchez had been previously deported five times. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A jury has reached a not guilty verdict in the trial of a Mexican man accused of killing a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate.

Jurors alerted the judge Thursday that they had a verdict in the death of Kate Steinle. Word came hours after they asked to see the gun used in the shooting.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate said the shooting was an accident.

The jury found him not guilty on all charges, except felony possession of a weapon.

Under a sanctuary city law, the San Francisco sheriff’s department had released Garcia Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation.

President Donald Trump frequently cited the case during his campaign.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

