‘Lady Bird’ Earns Top Honor From New York Film Critics Circle

Who Should Foot The Bill For Politicians' Sexual Misconduct?A new report shows California taxpayers are shelling out millions to settle sexual harassment claims against lawmakers.

Stanislaus County Needs Permanent Homes For Teens Separated From FamiliesMost young people on probation are often placed in group homes because of the lack of available foster families. It’s a problem foster care advocates say is getting worse.

CBS13 News AM News Update – 11/30/17Lisa Meadows and Christina Janes have your latest news and weather from Sacramento.

Video Shows Woman Who Delivered Amazon Package Pooping In Front Of Sacramento HomeA Sacramento resident is crying foul after a woman delivering packages for Amazon allegedly did her business in the street in front of the woman's home. And the act was caught on video.