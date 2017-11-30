New Urgent Care Mental Health Clinic Opens In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County has a new option for people experiencing mental health problems.
A new urgent care clinic opened on Wednesday at the county’s facility on Stockton Boulevard.
It offers after-hours treatment for people needing immediate care but who do not need emergency treatment.
The clinic expects to see up to 400 patients a month.
“This is really very exciting to have this opportunity to have a welcoming place where people can come and be received by providers, or be connected to services they need in that moment,” said Uma Zykofsky, director of Sacramento County Behavior Health.
Funding for the new program comes from the state’s “millionaire tax” which provides money for mental health services.