16-Year-Old Girl Arrested In DUI Crash That Killed 2 In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Two Modesto women were killed in a crash police say was caused by a 16-year-old girl suspected of DUI.
The incident happened Wednesday evening at the intersection of Tully and Rumble Roads. Modesto police say, a little before 8:30 p.m., a Ford Escape was turning left onto Rumble Road when it was hit on the passenger side by a Mercedes sedan heading north on Tully.
The impact of the crash caused the Ford to flip out of control until finally coming to a rest more than 150 feet north of the intersection.
Medics pronounced a passenger of the Ford, 54-year-old Sherri Cooley, dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 21-year-old Megan Cooley, later died at the hospital.
Police say the Mercedes was being driven by a 16-year-old girl; two teen boys were also in the car with her. All three were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The girl was later booked at juvenile hall after being medically cleared at the hospital. She’s facing two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while under the influence.
Modesto police say there have been a total of 10 fatal crashes in the city this year, including three related to DUI.