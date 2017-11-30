Remains Found May Be That Of Suspect In Shooting Of Nevada Co. Search And Rescue Volunteer

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities believe they have found the remains of a man wanted for shooting a search and rescue volunteer in Nevada County last year.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for Kurt Andrew Collins since August 2016. Deputies say Collins shot search and rescue volunteer Steve Wolf, who was out looking for a missing hiker.
Wolf was pulled out of the area in a heart-pounding rescue effort and has since recovered.
Collins, who detectives said lived as a “hermit” in the rugged area, was never found.
On Sunday, the sheriff’s office says a person out running along the South Yuba Trail along the Yuba River, about four miles south of the community of Washington, reported finding human remains. The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, deputies say.
A subsequent investigation of the area where the body was found led detectives to conclude that the remains were likely that of Collins.
Detectives are still waiting on a DNA test for confirmation, which could take several months.