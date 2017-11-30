Remains Found May Be That Of Suspect In Shooting Of Nevada Co. Search And Rescue Volunteer

Assemblyman Gets Glammed Up For Good CauseKen Cooley and CASA says they need more folks to step up and serve as volunteer court-appointed special advocates for children.

Noon Forecast - Nov. 30, 2017Find out how cold it could get tonight.

Roseville To Light It's Christmas Tree Thursday EveningThere will be Christmas lights and activities for kids.

Will Deal Mean An End To NFL Player Protests During National Anthem?Team owners say they will donate to various causes supported by the Player's Coalition.

With Much Work Still To Be Done, Clean-Up Company Scaling Back Efforts In Santa RosaA contractor for debris removal in the hard hit area of Coffey Park is already phasing out.