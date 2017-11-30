Pharmacy Robbery Suspect Knocks Over Elderly Woman During Escape

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police are searching for suspects in the robbery of a pharmacy that left an elderly woman injured.
Police have released images of the three suspects involved in the incident.
Police say the suspects jumped the pharmacy counter and demanded prescription drugs from the employees, making off with an undisclosed amount of drugs.
As the suspects ran out of the store, one of them knocked over an 86-year-old woman, knocking her over. When officers arrived, the woman had no pulse until after CPR was administered. She’s listed in critical condition.
- Suspect 1
- Black male
- Approximately 18-20 years old.
- Wearing a black hooded zip up style sweatshirt, black gloves, and black and white shoes.
- Suspect 2
- Black male
- Approximately 18-20 years old.
- Wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with the numbers “100” across the chest and blue jeans.
- Suspect 3
- Black male
- Approximately 18-20 years old.
- medium length “twists” in hair.
- Wearing a blue, black & grey camouflage hooded zip up style sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe on the sides, and white and black shoes.