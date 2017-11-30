Sacramento Man Charged With Four Counts Of Murder In Deadly East Bay Crash

SAN PABLO (CBS) — A Sacramento man being held in an East Bay hit-and-run crash that killed four and injured six others has been charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said.
The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said Fred Lowe was facing seven counts in the horrific weekend crash on Interstate 80 near San Pablo Dam Road.
Lowe has been charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Daryl Horn, 50, and Joseph Horn, 14, both of Napa, and Troy Biddle, 52, and Baden Biddle, 12, both of Bainbridge Island in Washington.
Lowe also was charged with driving under the influence with a special allegation, driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 causing great bodily injury within 10 years of two other DUI convictions and leaving the scene of an accident.
The 47-year-old was expected to be arraigned on the charges Thursday.