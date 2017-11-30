The Best Tech Gifts For 2017

Robots May Replace Up To 800 Million Jobs By 2030, Report SaysAccording to a study by the McKinsey Global Institute, 400 to 800 million people could lose their jobs to automation or robot replacements by 2030.

Sacramento Man Charged With Four Counts Of Murder In Deadly East Bay CrashA Sacramento man being held in an East Bay hit-and-run crash that killed four and injured six others has been charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said.

11 San Jose Juveniles Arrested After Series Of Robberies, CarjackingsPolice say a group of juveniles, including an 11-year-old getaway driver, arrested in a string of armed robberies and carjackings in San Jose.

Deadly Crash North Of Woodland Has NB I-5 BlockedA person has died after being hit by a vehicle north of Woodland Thursday morning.