Search On For Gang Of Thieves Targeting Sacramento County Shops

Filed Under: crime spree, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are looking for a gang of thieves who are apparently targeting liquor stores and convenience stores in Sacramento County.

The sheriff’s department says the suspects are usually armed and have stolen cash, cigarettes and at least once robbed customers.

It’s unclear how many businesses have been hit in the series of robberies.

Deputies say there are at least five suspects and two suspect cars.

One is described as a grey or silver Dodge Stratus, the other a grey or silver Ford Taurus. Both have paper license plates.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch