Last-Minute Handwritten Changes To GOP Tax Bill Draw Widespread Criticism

Raiders' Jackson Fined $30k For Contact With Game OfficialOakland Raiders guard Gabe Jackson was fined $30,387 by the NFL on Friday for making contact with an official during the Raiders' victory over the Denver Broncos last weekend.

It's Official: Raiders Will Be Without Receiver Amari Cooper Against GiantsCooper suffered a concussion and sprained left ankle after being hit by Denver safety Darian Stewart in the first half of last week's 21-14 win over the Broncos.

49ers Week 13 Injury Report: Brown, Colbert And Witherspoon Questionable For Bears GameIt might be a miracle, but the San Francisco 49ers have just three players listed on the official injury report Friday in advance of Week 13's game in Chicago against the Bears. Considering the health of the opponent's defense, perhaps the 49ers can secure their second victory of the 2017 regular season.

Oakland Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Raiders Missing Two Starting Receivers Against GiantsThe Oakland Raiders head into their Week 13 game with the Oakland Raiders missing both of their starting wide receivers. Here is a look at the Raiders injury report for Week 13.