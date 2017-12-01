Last-Minute Handwritten Changes To GOP Tax Bill Draw Widespread Criticism

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As Republicans continue to try finding the votes and support for their tax plan, one page of the nearly 500-page bill that could be voted on as early as Friday is drawing a lot of attention.

The page in question modifies the treatment of S corporation conversions to C corporations—the kind of minutia that would put most people to sleep.

But a revision of the bill sent to members of the Senate shows a borderline incoherent addition to the bill that’s cut off at the bottom.

Senate Democrats seized on the page in question

The changes are drawing derision on Twitter

