Brazen Armed Robbers Target Sacramento Convenience Stores

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help catching a group of suspects responsible for a rash of brazen armed convenience store robberies.
They’re looking for five suspects that targeted stores in both the north and south part of the county over the past month.
Sheriffs investigators say the suspects enter the stores with masks covering their faces, pointing handguns, and overwhelming store clerks demanding cash, cigarettes and alcohol. They have access to at least two cars to escape the scene.
“One has a distinct passenger side rear window that’s covered in tape, plastic and cardboard,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
In one case he says the suspects even robbed a customer who was inside the store at the time.
“These folks are being extremely brazen in what they’re doing,” he says.
Jassi Singh experienced the danger first hand. He manages the Arco station on Marconi Avenue. He says he and one of his clerks was robbed at gunpoint by the suspects back on Nov. 24. One suspect he says was near the entrance while the other swarmed the cash register.
“He comes quickly to inside the register area, and we start pushing each other,” Singh said. The suspects escaped with cash, leaving he and his clerk unharmed.
A Shell Station on Fair Oaks Boulevard was robbed just days before on Nov. 21.
Sheriff’s officials would release a full list of locations as they’re working several leads and don’t want to compromise the investigation.