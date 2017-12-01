Mayor: San Francisco Is And Will Always Be A ‘Sanctuary City’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The office of Mayor Ed Lee issued a statement that San Francisco is and always will be a “Sanctuary City” as thousands of Twitter users bashed a verdict finding a Mexican man not guilty of killing a woman.
Lee did not elaborate in the statement issued Friday.
Two former city supervisors also defended San Francisco’s sanctuary policy, which prohibits local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
California state Sen. Scott Wiener says that public safety is improved when people who are in the country illegally can go to police without fear of deportation.
David Campos, who now chairs the San Francisco Democratic Party, said the jury system worked.
Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was released from jail despite a federal immigration detainer request in 2015 and months later, he shot and killed Kate Steinle on a city pier.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.