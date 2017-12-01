SportsLine’s Top Weekend Picks: Will Eagles Cover Against Seahawks?

North Carolina Tar Heels @ Davidson Wildcats

Friday, December 1, 2017, 8:00 ET

DAVIDSON +10

Expect the Spectrum Center to be rocking for an in-state matchup between Davidson and North Carolina. The Wildcats are coming off a 15-point win against Charlotte, and in 63 percent of simulations, the Tar Heels fail to cover. Take the points.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh

Georgia Bulldogs @ Auburn Tigers

Saturday, December 2, 2017, 4:00 ET

GEORGIA +2.5

Three weeks ago Georgia was a 2.5-point favorite at Auburn, but Auburn won impressively and then went on to beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl. My feeling is that these two teams are very equal. They both have outstanding rushing games; I have Georgia rushing for 18 more yards per game. And both own solid passing games; I have Auburn gaining 30 more passing yards. Both defenses are great at stopping the run and pass. Georgia will be a vastly different team this time around and Auburn is coming off basically its Super Bowl. Grab the points.

SportsLine Expert: Kenny White (13-4 in last 17 CFB ATS picks)

Miami Hurricanes @ Clemson Tigers

Saturday, December 2, 2017, 8:00 ET

MIAMI +9.5

Mark Richt went 3-1 versus Clemson while he was at Georgia, and I like his ‘Canes to be very competitive in the ACC Championship Game. Miami has forced 29 turnovers, third-most in the nation, and likely will get a couple more Saturday. Clemson is a deserving No. 1 and should be favored, but not by this much. The Hurricanes are covering 62 percent of my simulations. Take the points.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (33-21-2 in last 56 CFB ATS picks)

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday, December 3, 2017, 4:25 ET

CAROLINA +4.5

The Saints’ eight-game win streak came to a halt at Los Angeles. And while their offense is diverse, with a pair of RBs tearing it up, I wasn’t overly impressed with their streak, because it came against mostly struggling teams. The best team they faced was the Panthers to start the streak, but Carolina wasn’t playing well at the time. Neither were the Bills, Bucs, Bears, Packers without Aaron Rodgers, Detroit and Miami. The Redskins should have beaten New Orleans two weeks ago as well. The Panthers are playing their best right now, winning and covering their last four. The defense has been stellar. Also, for whatever reason, Cam Newton loves playing in the Superdome. His last three visits have seen him put up 38, 41 and 41. Look for Newton to shine again here.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (16-10-2 in last 28 NFL ATS picks)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, December 3, 2017, 8:30 ET

SEATTLE +5

This is a rare opportunity to back Seattle as a home underdog in a primetime game, and the Seahawks are worth a play Sunday night. Philadelphia is a deserved favorite, with the league’s highest-scoring offense, third-ranked scoring defense (17.4 ppg) and top rushing defense. Even so, the shorthanded Seahawks, despite their one-dimensional offense and sometimes-vulnerable defense, have found a way to be competitive in these spots until the end. With the division lead just a game out of their reach, expect Seattle to at least take this one to the wire.

SportsLine Expert: Joe Nagel (4-2 in last 6 NFL ATS picks)

