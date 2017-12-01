Trump Calls Kate Steinle Shooting Verdict ‘Travesty Of Justice’

Filed Under: Kate Steinle

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is renewing his harsh criticism of a jury’s verdict that a Mexican man was not guilty of murder in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier.

In a pre-dawn tweet Friday, Trump took out after defendant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, saying that he “came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent.”

Trump’s Twitter post said that “yet this info was not used in court. His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL!”

Garcia Zarate had said that the slaying of Kate Steinle was an accident. Under a sanctuary city law, the San Francisco sheriff’s department had released Garcia Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

