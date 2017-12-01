California Woman Arrested After Video Shows Infant Being Slapped

SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: Will Eagles Cover Against Seahawks?With so much NFL, college football and college basketball action this weekend, SportsLine offers its top picks.

CBS Sports' Ian Eagle On Week 13 Chiefs-Jets Matchup, MoreNFL ON CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle weighs in on the Week 13 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, and more.

Raiders Defense Fared Well In First Game Under Pagano Whether it was the change in defensive play-callers, the opportunity to face Paxton Lynch or a matter of just making some plays, the Oakland Raiders are coming off their best defensive performance of the season.

Fantasy Football Week 13 Starts And SitsAs the final week of the Fantasy Football regular season has arrived, here are CBS Local Sports Week 13 Starts and Sits.