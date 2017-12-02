Santa Ana Winds To Bring Fire Danger To Southern California

Filed Under: fire danger, Fires, Red Flag Warning, Santa Ana Winds, Southern California Fires
File (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California is in for days of critical fire weather conditions due to predicted dry and gusty Santa Ana winds.

The National Weather Service says Red Flag warnings will begin going into effect Sunday and last through Thursday.

Forecasters say it could be the strongest and longest Santa Ana wind event so far this season.

Meteorologists say relative humidity levels will plunge into the single digits and teens.

Peak gusts are expected to range from 40 mph (64 kph) to 60 mph (96 kph) in wind-prone areas, except 50 mph (80 kph) to 70 mph (113 kph) Monday night into Tuesday. Isolated gusts could hit 80 mph (129 kph) in the mountains.

