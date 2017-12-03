Average US Gas Price Drops 7 Cents To $2.54 For Regular

Gas pump (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents nationally over the past two weeks to $2.54.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the spike comes despite a jump in oil prices.

The current gas price is 34 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.26 a gallon. The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.18 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.88, holding steady from two weeks ago.

