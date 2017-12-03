Southwest Flight From Sacramento To Santa Ana Makes Emergency Landing At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBS13) — Southwest Flight 4046 from Sacramento International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana diverted to Los Angeles International Airport and landed at approximately 7:07 PM on Sunday evening.  The flight left Sacramento at 5:59 PM.

The flight landed safely in Los Angeles and passengers were seen disembarking from the plane.  It was not immediately clear what caused the flight to be diverted.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement:

“Flight #4046 from Sacramento to Orange County diverted to LAX because of reports of a burning smell in the cabin. The pilots declared an emergency, landed safely, and taxied to the gate under its own power. The aircraft has been taken out of service and the Customers onboard are continuing on another aircraft, arriving approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes behind schedule. Of the 103 passengers onboard, eight were able to connect to Las Vegas from LAX rather than traveling through Orange County.”

