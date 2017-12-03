Suspect Who Opened Fire At California Hospital Is Identified

Filed Under: Bakersfield, Crime, Hospital Shooting
(Credit: Thinkstock)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — California authorities have identified a gunman who fired through a glass door at a hospital emergency room before being shot and wounded by police.

Nobody inside Bakersfield Heart Hospital was struck by the gunfire Friday.

The Bakersfield Californian newspaper reports police on Saturday identified the suspect as Brandon Clark, a 44-year-old resident of Big Sur.

After opening fire, Clark went inside the hospital and then walked back outside, where police shot him. He’s in critical condition.

Police say Clark is related to a hospital employee but had no contact with his relative prior to the incident. The person does not appear to have been a target.

Investigators haven’t identified a motive. They say Clark may have been under the influence of drugs.

He could face assault and firearm charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch