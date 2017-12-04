$10,000 Reward Brings Leads In Rite-Aid Robbery That Turned Deadly

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A woman who was knocked to the ground during a robbery at a Citrus Heights pharmacy has died from her injuries, intensifying the search for the suspects.
Marilyn Stribley, 87, died on Saturday days after she was knocked over by one of three suspects fleeing the scene of a robbery at a Rite-Aid near her home.
Bud and Sally Horn live across the street from Stribley’s home. They say she was the kind of neighbor everyone wishes for.
Her son-in-law says she loved bingo and the community pool and often walked to the nearby Rite-Aid.
But that walk turned deadly on Nov. 27 during a pharmacy robbery.
Surveillance video shows three black male suspects between 18 and 30 years old rushing the pharmacy, jumping the counter and demanding drugs. When they got their fill, police say the trio raced out of the store.
One of them bumped into the 87-year-old Stribley, knocking her hard to the ground. First responders who arrived at the scene say she didn’t have a pulse, but were able to revive her and take her to the hospital. But Stribley passed away over the weekend.
Rite-Aid has come forward and is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.