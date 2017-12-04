$10,000 Reward Brings Leads In Rite-Aid Robbery That Turned Deadly

Homeless Student Population Growing At Sacramento StateStudent homelessness isn't a new problem, but what's happening at Sac State currently is a dire situation.

Sacramento Woman Vanishes In Placer CountySearch and rescue teams have been looking for signs of missing 33-year-old Yin Wong for nearly two days.

$10,000 Reward Brings Leads In Rite-Aid Robbery That Turned DeadlyMarilyn Stribley, 87, died on Saturday days after she was knocked over by one of three suspects fleeing the scene of a robbery at a Rite-Aid near her home.

Stockton Weighs Converting Golf Course To New HousingThe Federal Housing Finance Agency says home prices have gone up dramatically in Stockton. The mayor hopes the city will consider new plans to address the problem.

Lobbyist Names Lawmaker Who She Says Masturbated In Front Of Her In RestroomSacramento Lobbyist Pamela Lopez says that perpetrator is Assemblyman Matt Dababneh (D-Van Nuys). She says she was at a work event last year when he followed her into a restroom, pushed her in, and exposed himself.