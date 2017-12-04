At-Risk Man, 86, Missing Out Of Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing senior who is considered at-risk.
Gerald Gough, 86, walked away from a care facility on Secret Ravine Parkway near East Roseville Parkway around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from Roseville police. Gough is physically fit, but has dementia. Police say he knows who he is, but won’t be able to remember where he lives.
He’s described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He usually wears glasses, and today, he was wearing a brown tweed jacket, dark pants, and was carrying an overcoat.
If confronted, Gough could be combative or run away.
If you spot Gough, you’re asked to call the Roseville police dispatch center at (916) 774-5000, extension 1.