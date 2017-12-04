Athletics Hire Al Pedrique As First Base Coach

Filed Under: al pedrique, Coach

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – The Athletics have hired Al Pedrique as their first-base coach for manager Bob Melvin’s staff.
Oakland announced the move Monday and said Mike Aldrete would move to assistant hitting coach and Marcus Jensen will shift from that role to bullpen coach.

Pedrique spent the last five seasons managing in the New York Yankees farm system. He got credit for mentoring AL MVP runner-up Aaron Judge and slugger Gary Sanchez at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre of the Triple-A International League.
Pedrique had previously served as third-base coach and interim manager for Arizona in 2004, third-base coach for Houston in 2009 and bench coach for the Astros in 2010-11.

Pedrique played 174 games in the majors for the New York Mets, Pittsburgh and Detroit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch