Three Bay Bridge Toll Booths Damaged In Horrific Crash Have Reopened

OAKLAND (CBS13/AP) — A toll attendant has been killed by a crash on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.
California Highway Patrol Officer Vu Williams tells the San Francisco Chronicle a box truck struck several vehicles early Saturday and then hit a toll both.
The attendant inside the booth was killed, and the truck driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries.
Gov. Jerry Brown says in a statement that the victim was 46-year-old California Department of Transportation employee Si Si Han.
Han worked for Caltrans for more than a decade and is survived by husband Ryan and their 10-year-old daughter Ashly.
Williams says the cause of the crash remains under investigation but it is not believed to have been an intentional act.
By Monday morning, crews had managed to repair three toll booths damaged in the crash. The toll booth where the attendant was killed remains closed.
