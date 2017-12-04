DUI Suspect Crashes Head-On Into Parked Patrol Car In Ceres

CERES (CBS13) – A man is under arrest on suspicion of DUI after he crashed into a parked sheriff patrol car late Sunday night.

The scene was along River Road, near Central Avenue.

Stanislaus County authorities say deputies responded to a call in the area around 11:30 p.m. While walking back to their car, a man driving a Hummer crashed head-on into a parked patrol car.

The crash pushed the patrol car back several feet.

Scene of the crash. (Credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies say the driver tried to take off, but he was soon arrested.

No deputies were hurt in the crash.

The driver’s identity has not been released at this point. California Highway Patrol’s Modesto division is helping investigate the incident.

