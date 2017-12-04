Search On For Missing Sacramento Woman Last Seen Near Auburn

AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding a Sacramento woman missing since Sunday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says searchers found 33-year-old Yin Wong’s car abandoned in the Bowman area near Auburn. One person reportedly saw someone matching Wong’s description near New Airport Road and Highway 49 late Sunday morning.

No other sightings of Wong have been reported since.

Photo of Yin Wong provided by the Placer Sheriff's Office.

Photo of Yin Wong provided by the Placer Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, dozens of searchers are looking in the area where Wong’s car was found. Crews on motorcycles, K9 teams, 4X4’s, the sheriff department’s helicopter and hikers are out helping in the search.

Wong is described as 5′ tall with a stocky build and medium complexion. She was wearing a blue-stripped top and a skirt when she was last seen.

Anyone who sees Wong or knows where she might be is asked to contact authorities immediately.

