SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The local Democratic Party in Assemblyman Matt Dababneh’s district is calling on him to resign following an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Lobbyist Pamela Lopez alleged Monday that Dababneh followed her into a bathroom and began masturbating during a party in Las Vegas last year. He denies the allegation.

Jessica Yas Barker, who used to work in a Congressional office with Dababneh, says he often talked about sex at work.

The Democratic Party of the San Fernando Valley calls the two women’s statements “credible.”

Dababneh’s spokeswoman Elana Weiss says he is not resigning.

Democratic Assembly leaders are launching an investigation into Lopez’s allegation but haven’t called on Dababneh to step down. Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will call for Dababneh’s resignation if Lopez’s story is found to be true.

