2 Critical After Shooting In Target Store Parking Lot

EMERYVILLE (AP) – Police are investigating a shooting in a Target store parking lot in Northern California that left two people critically injured.

The Oakland Police Department tells NBC Bay Area that two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds Monday night and three guns were recovered at the scene in Emeryville.

One of the victims was found near a Dodge Durango, which was riddled with bullet holes in the driver-side door and window. Police say a second person with gunshot wounds was found a couple hundred yards away at a Home Depot store, where someone called for help.

Police say one person has been detained.

No one inside Target was involved or injured.

Authorities did not release any further details.

