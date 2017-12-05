WOODLAND (CBS13) – The father of an infant found dead in a Yolo County slough has been sentenced to prison time for charges related to the case.
Baby Justice was only weeks old when he was found dead two years ago. The child’s mother, Samantha Green, was convicted on a charge of second-degree murder last December.
In October, Frank Rees pleaded no contest to charges of administering methamphetamine to Green, felony child endangerment and manslaughter. The move was part of a plea deal Rees made with the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.
Tuesday, the DA announced Rees was formally sentenced to 6 years in prison.
Rees’s plea agreement came just before prosecutors were about to reveal evidence that Rees had a disregard for human life even after Baby Justice died.
If the trial continued and Rees was convicted on all of the charges, he would have faced a maximum of 9 years in prison.
Green is serving a sentence of 15 years in prison for her conviction.