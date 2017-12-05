STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS13/AP) – A Northern California judge has confirmed the identity of a man who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital, allowing prosecutors to move forward with extradition proceedings.
Judge Michael Mulvihill confirmed Randall Saito’s identity during a court appearance Tuesday in Stockton.
During a hearing last month, Saito had the option of admitting his identity and returning to Hawaii but he refused to delay his extradition. Mulvihill confirmed Saito’s identity with a mugshot, testimony from an official, and fingerprints.
Saito has been a Hawaii State Hospital patient for nearly four decades since being found not guilty by reason of insanity of Sandra Yamashiro’s 1979 murder. Prosecutors say he picked the 29-year-old at random, shot her in the face with a pellet gun, then stabbed her to death.
He has been denied release on multiple occasions, but documents uncovered since his escape show his confinement wasn’t on strict terms and that he was only required to check in with staff on occasion due to his good behavior.
Saito led police on a four-day manhunt after he left a Hawaii state hospital on Nov. 12 without staff noticing until after he touched down in San Jose that night. Police arrested him in Stockton three days later.
