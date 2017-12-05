Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers in Sacramento have arrested a suspected “porch pirate” by using a bait package, police say.

The bait package was placed at a porch along the 3500 block of Folsom Boulevard.

Monday morning, officers got an alert that the package had been stolen. Unfortunately for the thief, the package had a tracker that made it really easy for officers to find the suspect.

wells mug Bait Package Helps Sacramento Police Catch Suspected ‘Porch Pirate’

William Wells’ booking photo. (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff)

William Wells, 30, was soon arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail. Wells is facing theft charges and also a violation of his probation.

Officers have placed bait packages around the city to try and deter thieves as the holiday season sees a spike in deliveries.

