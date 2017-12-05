SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers in Sacramento have arrested a suspected “porch pirate” by using a bait package, police say.
The bait package was placed at a porch along the 3500 block of Folsom Boulevard.
Monday morning, officers got an alert that the package had been stolen. Unfortunately for the thief, the package had a tracker that made it really easy for officers to find the suspect.
William Wells, 30, was soon arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail. Wells is facing theft charges and also a violation of his probation.
Officers have placed bait packages around the city to try and deter thieves as the holiday season sees a spike in deliveries.