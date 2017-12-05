Filed Under:san joaquin county

STOCKTON (AP) – San Joaquin County’s chief medical examiner has resigned, saying interference by the sheriff is so invasive that it borders on the unlicensed practice of medicine.

Dr. Bennet Omalu resigned Tuesday. He accuses Sheriff-Coroner Steve Moore of interfering with death investigations to protect law enforcement officers.

Omalu is best known for researching brain injuries among NFL players. He says in documents provided to The Associated Press and other media that Moore sometimes ordered that hands be cut off corpses without telling the pathologists.

Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Dave Konecny did not return messages seeking comment.

Omalu and his assistant, a forensic pathologist who resigned last week, say they turned over voluminous memos to county supervisors and the district attorney.

The DA’s office says it is investigating deaths involving law enforcement officers.

