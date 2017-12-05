Holiday Tips: Decorating safety  | Avoiding cyber scams | Having a sober holiday | Buying a "real" tree? Read this first

Boy, 16, Arrested After Video Showed Him Throwing Cat Into Street

ONTARIO (AP) — Authorities in Southern California have arrested a 16-year-old boy who was captured on a Snapchat video throwing a cat into the street.

Police in the city of Ontario said Monday that the boy ran off when he saw officers approaching him, was tackled and taken into custody. He was booked on suspicion of animal cruelty.

Police launched an investigation on Dec. 2 after they were tipped off about the video.

They say the video showed the boy intentionally throwing the cat into the street. The animal suffered a fractured leg but is expected to recover.

