Photo of Yin Wong provided by the Placer Sheriff's Office.

AUBURN (CBS13) — A woman’s body has been found in a canyon near Auburn near where a Sacramento woman went missing earlier this week.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found in a canyon near Auburn. An autopsy will determine if it’s the missing Sacramento woman.

Search and rescue teams have been looking for signs of missing 33-year-old Yin Wong since her car was found abandoned in Auburn on Sunday morning. They’ve focused their efforts on a one-mile-wide area of the east slope of the American River canyon. It’s a heavily wooded and dark area.

Investigators with Placer County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a neighbor around 11 a.m. Sunday. A Toyota Camry was parked near a ridge of the American River canyon.

Wong is described as 5 feet tall and about 150 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a blue-striped top and a skirt.

Placer County Sgt. Nelson Resendes says Wong last spoke to her boyfriend in Sacramento on Saturday. Then, police got a call saying they saw Wong at New Airport Road and Highway 49 around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Resendes told CBS13 they don’t have any reason to believe she is not in the area and they do not believe there was any foul play.

