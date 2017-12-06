File. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of a small Florida city has been arrested on allegations that she used dead people’s disabled parking permits to park at City Hall.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Davenport Mayor Darlene Bradley was arrested Tuesday and faces felony charges of using a deceased person’s identification. She also was charged with possessing an altered or counterfeit decal.

Davenport is a small city located in central Florida.

The sheriff’s office says Bradley was videotaped parking in the disabled spot recently, and that a search of her home led to the discovery of permits issued to two people who have died.

The mayor was booked into the Polk County Jail and released after posting $2,250 bond.

Jail records didn’t indicate if Bradley had an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

