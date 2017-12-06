Filed Under:auburn, Placer County

AUBURN (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding whoever shot at the home of a Placer County sheriff’s sergeant over the weekend.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early Sunday morning, a sergeant found that a bullet was fired into his Dry Creek Road home.

No one was hurt in the shooting, detectives say.

Detectives believe the shooting happened at some point between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

No other details about the case, including the name of the sergeant whose home was shot at, have been released at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Placer County detectives at (530) 889-7800. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

