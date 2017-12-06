MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) – The owner of a Louisiana snow cone stand has admitted to paying several teenage girls money and drugs for sexual favors.
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports 57-year-old Anthony Barton Fortune pleaded guilty Monday to sexual battery, among other offenses. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
News outlets report Fortune was arrested in 2016. He was the owner of Shiver Shack Snowballs.
Authorities say the girls he paid ranged in age from 14-16.
Police found about 40 photos of the girls posing nude and performing sex acts in the defendant’s apartment, which is connected to the back of the snow cone stand.
The victims told police that Fortune gave them drugs and paid them each between $1,400 and $2,000.
