Image by © David Samuel Robbins/CORBIS

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) – The owner of a Louisiana snow cone stand has admitted to paying several teenage girls money and drugs for sexual favors.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports 57-year-old Anthony Barton Fortune pleaded guilty Monday to sexual battery, among other offenses. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

News outlets report Fortune was arrested in 2016. He was the owner of Shiver Shack Snowballs.

Authorities say the girls he paid ranged in age from 14-16.

Police found about 40 photos of the girls posing nude and performing sex acts in the defendant’s apartment, which is connected to the back of the snow cone stand.

The victims told police that Fortune gave them drugs and paid them each between $1,400 and $2,000.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch