SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Santa Claus isn’t the only one keeping track of who’s been naughty or nice this year.
The Citizen Hotel in Sacramento has unveiled their list of 2017’s highs and lows.
So who was good this year? The Great American Eclipse, music artist Tom Petty, the #MeToo campaign, and DoCo (Downtown Commons) project.
The list of those who can expect a lump of coal in their stockings come Christmas morning include: credit monitoring company Equifax (for the massive data breach), the Fyre Festival (which was that disastrous music festival in the Bahamas that ended up never happening), and Starbucks’s crime against coffee – the “unicorn Frappuccino.”
It’s the ninth year the Citizen has made its naughty and nice lists.
This year, they called in the Sacramento Bee’s Jack Ohman to create colorful illustrations for both.