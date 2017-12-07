Filed Under:Oroville Dam

OROVILLE (AP) — Northern California residents living in the shadow of the nation’s tallest dam are venting decades of frustration with state water managers.

Residents of Oroville told Department of Water Resources officials Wednesday that they have no credibility when they say hairline cracks in a newly rebuilt spillway are nothing to worry about.

Catastrophic damage to the spillways at Oroville Dam prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people in February.

State officials held a town hall meeting in Oroville as they prepare for the rainy winter season.

The community meeting is the first since federal officials made public their concerns about a series of hairline cracks in freshly laid concrete on the new spillway. State officials say cracking is normal.

