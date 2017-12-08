SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Assemblyman accused of masturbating in front of a lobbyist in a Las Vegas bathroom has announced his resignation.

Assemblyman Matt Dababneh (D-Van Nuys) says he’s stepping aside to fight to clear his name and not be a distraction for the legislature.

Despite Dababneh’s continued denial, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon hailed the resignation as a step in the right direction.

Matt Dababneh's resignation is yet another sign that the culture is changing. The Assembly will continue our work to hasten that change, to make the Legislature an institution where people are safe, survivors are helped, and perpetrators are held accountable. — Anthony Rendon (@Rendon63rd) December 9, 2017

Dababneh was identified by a female lobbyist earlier this week.

Pamela Lopez accused him of following her into a single-stall bathroom during a January 2016 Las Vegas hotel party for mutual friends, slamming the door and masturbating in front of her while asking him to touch her. She also outlined the alleged incident in a letter to the Assembly committee tasked with handling misconduct complaints.

Dababneh resisted calls for resignation, with his lawyers sending a strongly worded warning not to go public with the allegations on Monday.

Dababneh says he wasn’t feeling pressured to step aside, but felt it was best for him and his family to get a fresh start in the current environment.

