By Sean Bennett
Filed Under:citrus heights, Crash, house, news wire

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A home inspector has been called out to a home in Citrus Heights after it was hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Friday on Argo Drive near Old Auburn Road. According to officers. Utility crews were called out to assess any damage done to gas or power lines.

The driver was taken to Mercy San Juan Hospital to be treated for their injuries. After they are discharged, they will be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police say.

“Don’t ever drink and drive. If in doubt, call a friend, call Uber, or a taxi,” said Jeremy Garrison, a Citrus Heights Police Department officer.

No one inside the home was injured in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch