Filed Under:Fire, Folsom, new wire

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Flames caused significant damage to the garage at a Folsom home on Friday morning.

The fire was first reported around 6 a.m. on Cascade Falls Drive near American River Canyon Drive in the American Canyon North subdivision of Folsom.

Firefighters responded with a full-structure fire response. They have since brought the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos sent to CBS13 by the homeowner, Eric Nelson, show the garage fully involved in flames, which are also scorching vehicles parked in the driveway.

Folsom fire

 

Folsom fire
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch