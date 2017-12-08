Filed Under:Sacramento
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has been sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of an infant in Sacramento.

Guyland Washington was convicted of the 2014 murder of Leila Shehadeh in October.

Sentencing judge Maryanne Gilliard spoke to the brutality of the crime on Friday.

“In my 19 years of being a judge, this has to be without a doubt one of the worst actions I have seen another human being do to such a vulnerable, sweet innocent child,” she said.

Leila’s mother left her in the care of her boyfriend, Washington, on July 11, 2014. She arrived home to find Leila not breathing and unresponsive.

Leila was brought to a Sacramento fire station then taken to the UC Davis Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

An examination found Leila had a skull fracture, brain swelling as well as rib fractures and significant bruising on various parts of her body.

