SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies are searching the area of Vintage and Brittany parks in Sacramento, hoping to find a senior missing since Wednesday who suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented easily.

Carol Matsui, 89, was last seen leaving her home near the 7500 block of Sunnyside Way in the Vintage Park neighborhood of Sacramento between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

She is described as an Asian female adult, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. Matsui has grey shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored blouse, red vest, black fleece jacket and blue jeans.

Matsui wears a bracelet bearing emergency medical information.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.

