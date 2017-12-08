Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park on October 1, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Giancarlo Stanton has ruled out the San Francisco Giants. St. Louis, too.

The Giants announced Friday they were no longer in the mix to work out a trade for the Marlins slugger and NL MVP after having reached the parameters of a deal with new Miami CEO Derek Jeter and his team.

In a statement, the Giants say, “Our agreement with the Marlins to acquire Giancarlo Stanton subject to his waiving of the no-trade clause will not move forward and it is our understanding that the Marlins and Stanton are exploring other options.”

Stanton has to approve any move given the full no-trade clause in his record $325 million, 13-year contract. He is due to make $25 million in 2018 after the 28-year-old outfielder led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs this season.

The Cardinals also said Stanton had declined to accept a deal to St. Louis.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

